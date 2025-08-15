Two Pakistani players reach quarterfinals at Johns Creek Clemens Open

Pakistan's squash players Asim Khan (right) and Ashab Irfan are seen in this collage. —X/@asimkhansquash/Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's top squash players Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan progressed to the quarterfinals of the Johns Creek Open 2025, a $12,000 PSA Challenger event, after recording victories in the second round on Thursday.

Top seed Asim overcame Egypt's Kareem Badawi 11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in 45 minutes. Asim dominated the opening two games with precise length and controlled rallies before Badawi fought back to take the third. The Pakistani regrouped in the fourth to secure his place in the last eight.

Second seed Ashab needed just 20 minutes to dismiss the United States’ Christopher Gordon in straight games, 11-2, 11-4, 11-4. Ashab’s aggressive shot-making and quick pace kept the American on the defensive throughout.

However, it was the end of the road for seventh seed Ahsan Ayaz, who was edged out in a five-game thriller against Egypt’s Omar ElKattan. After taking the first game 11-4, Ahsan lost the second on a tiebreak 12-10 and the third 11-9.

He levelled the match by winning the fourth 11-8, but ElKattan held firm in the decider to win 11-8 after 58 minutes of high-intensity play.

Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim also exited in the round of 16, losing to third seed Diego Gobbi of Brazil 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes.

Huzaifa started strongly by taking the opening game but could not match Gobbi’s pace and consistency in the remaining games.