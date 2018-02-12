Sindh government forms new JIT to probe Intezar murder case

Monday Feb 12, 2018
KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department formed a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to probe the Intezar murder case on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s instructions Monday afternoon.
Intezar Ahmed, 19, was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on January 13.
Father of the murdered youth Ishtiaq Ahmed met the Sindh chief minister earlier today who ordered a notification about the JIT to be issued within an hour.
In a prompt response to Shah’s order, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification of the formation of the team, led by Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi.
"On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh vice letter No.5229-30/AIGP/OPS-III/2018 dated 08.02.2018 and with the approval of Chief Minister of Sindh, a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) is hereby constituted in case FIR No.16/2018 u/s 302/34 PPP of Police Station Darakshan, Karachi regarding killing of Intizar Ahmed s/o Ishtique Ahmed," the notification reads.
The six-member JIT includes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Azad Khan, officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel, officers of Intelligence Branch (IB) Sindh, officers of Special Branch, Sindh, and 202 Survey (Military Intelligence).
"The JIT shall investigate/interrogate the matter within fifteen (15) days and submit the report to this department for further necessary action," states the notification.
