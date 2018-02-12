Sindh government forms new JIT to probe Intezar murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department formed a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to probe the Intezar murder case on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s instructions Monday afternoon.



The Sindh Home Department issued a notification on Monday afternoon regarding the formation of a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT). Photo: Geo News

Intezar Ahmed, 19, was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on January 13.

Father of the murdered youth Ishtiaq Ahmed met the Sindh chief minister earlier today who ordered a notification about the JIT to be issued within an hour.



In a prompt response to Shah’s order, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification of the formation of the team, led by Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi.



"On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh vice letter No.5229-30/AIGP/OPS-III/2018 dated 08.02.2018 and with the approval of Chief Minister of Sindh, a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) is hereby constituted in case FIR No.16/2018 u/s 302/34 PPP of Police Station Darakshan, Karachi regarding killing of Intizar Ahmed s/o Ishtique Ahmed," the notification reads.

The six-member JIT includes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Azad Khan, officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel, officers of Intelligence Branch (IB) Sindh, officers of Special Branch, Sindh, and 202 Survey (Military Intelligence).



"The JIT shall investigate/interrogate the matter within fifteen (15) days and submit the report to this department for further necessary action," states the notification.