Monday Feb 12 2018
AFP

TTP confirms deputy chief Sajna killed in US drone strike

Monday Feb 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The deputy chief of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been killed in a US drone strike, the militant group said in a statement Monday, as Washington continues to intensify attacks along the Afghan border region.

Khalid Mehsood alias Sajna, deputy leader of the TTP, died after the pre-dawn strike on February 8, the militants said in the emailed statement.

The terrorist group nominated Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud to take his place, the statement added.

The statement comes as the US has massively stepped up its air offensive in eastern Afghanistan, targeting Taliban drug labs and Daesh hideouts as President Donald Trump looks to the sky to force the insurgents to the table.


