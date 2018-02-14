Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Libya shipwreck tragedy: Bodies of 11 Pakistanis reach Islamabad

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The bodies of 11 Pakistanis, who drowned in a shipwreck off Libyan coast on January 31, reached Pakistan on Wednesday.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Islamabad through a private airline from Jeddah.

The deceased have been identified as Ikram-ul-Haq, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Azmat Bibi, Waleed Ikram, Farhan Ali, Mohammad Qasim Baig, Mohammad Aziz, Kashif Jamil, Mirza Ghulam Farid, Mazhar Hussain.

On Feb 9, the Foreign Office had said that it planned to bring back the bodies of the Pakistanis who drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had apprehended the central character of a human smuggling network that facilitated illegal transportation of Pakistani nationals.

The prime suspect, Mehboob Shah, was apprehended along with an accomplice, Mudassir, during a raid in Gujrat, said Mufakhir Adeel, deputy director of the FIA.

An embassy official earlier said the victims were mostly from Gujrat in central Pakistan.

Libya is the main gateway for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, though numbers have dropped sharply since July as Libyan factions and authorities - under pressure from Italy and the European Union - have begun to block departures.

Zuwara was a top departure point until a local backlash against smuggling in 2015.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

Updated 2 hours ago
Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

 Updated an hour ago
FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Updated 4 hours ago
Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM