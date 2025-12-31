Pakistan's ambassador meets UAE defence officials to boost cooperation

Pakistan’s Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan meets Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ahmad, the UAE Assistant Undersecretary for Defence Policies, at the UAE Ministry of Defence.. — X/@modgovae

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, met Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ahmad, the UAE Assistant Undersecretary for Defence Policies, at the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Details of the meeting were shared by the UAE Ministry of Defence on its official X account. The discussions focused on strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

The UAE Ministry of Defence later issued a statement reaffirming its support for stronger defence relations with Pakistan.

Both sides discussed ways to expand defence cooperation and explore new areas of mutual interest. They also highlighted the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region through closer collaboration.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, along with his delegation, emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defence relations with the UAE.

Both parties agreed to continue working together to advance their shared security goals.