Sea View, other Karachi roads to remain open on New Year's Eve: police chief

This undated image shows Karachi police personnel patrolling Seaview beach as part of security arrangements. — ONLINE/file

Karachi police deploy 6,000 personnel for New Year’s Eve security.

Strict action planned against aerial firing and hooliganism in Karachi.

Aerial firing cases to be registered as attempted murder: police.



Karachi police have announced strict security measures across the city for New Year’s Eve, deploying thousands of personnel to prevent aerial firing, hooliganism and other violations, while confirming that no area, including Sea View, will be closed.

The police chief issued warning as large crowds are expected at Seaview, Karachi’s most popular tourist destination, to celebrate the New Year.

In recent years, the area has witnessed several untoward incidents due to aerial firing and overcrowding during the festive period.

Speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, Karachi Add i tional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho said comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place to ensure public safety.

“We are making strict security arrangements in Karachi on the occasion of New Year,” he said, adding that no area will be closed for the public on New Year’s Eve.

Karachi police chief said more than 6,000 police personnel had been deployed across the city to maintain law and order, manage traffic flow and prevent illegal activities. He warned that hooliganism, aerial firing and any form of lawlessness would not be tolerated.

“There will be no permission for aerial firing or violations of the law,” the police chief said. He added that individuals involved in unlawful activities would be identified through Safe City cameras.

He further warned that cases registered over aerial firing would be treated seriously. “Firing incidents will not be registered as aerial firing cases but as attempted murder,” Odho said.

The police chief said traffic police would also be deployed at key points to ensure smooth movement, stressing that the aim was to make Karachi a crime-free zone.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar extended New Year greetings to the public, expressing hope that the coming year would bring peace, safety and prosperity.

In a statement, he urged citizens to avoid aerial firing and one-wheeling. He directed authorities to take immediate and effective action against violators without discrimination.

The minister said foolproof security arrangements had been made across Karachi until late night and appealed to the public to cooperate with police, particularly by following alternative traffic routes where required.

“The protection of people’s lives and property is the top priority of the provincial government,” he said.