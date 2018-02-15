Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Boarding now for a flight from Tokyo to Paris that never takes off

By
REUTERS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Staff dressed as flight attendants perform a safety demonstration at the ‘First Airlines’, virtual first-class airline experience facility in Tokyo, Japan Feb 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters 

TOKYO: Fasten your seatbelts for a flight departing to Paris, and never leave the ground.

That’s exactly what 12 passengers did at First Airlines in central Tokyo this week, where they relaxed in first and business-class seats and were served four-course dinners, before immersing themselves in 360-degree virtual reality (VR) tours of the City of Light’s sights.

“A real trip is a hassle to prepare for, and expensive, and takes time. So I think it is good that we can enjoy all this hassle-free”, said Takashi Sakano, 39, who was on his first VR trip, adding that he wanted to ‘travel’ to Rome next time.

Staff dressed as flight attendants help guests to wear VR goggles at the ‘First Airlines’, virtual first-class airline experience facility in Tokyo, Japan Feb 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters 

At 6,600 yen ($62), a fraction of the cost of an actual trip overseas, it’s easy to see why First Airline’s two-hour ‘flights’ to Paris, Rome, Hawaii and New York have been fully booked since the company opened in 2016.

“We have lots of elderly customers, who want to go overseas but are not able to easily, given their physical limitations”, Abe said, explaining that the majority of First Airlines’ visitors are older Japanese from around the country.

Abe added that domestic flights around Japan will be added soon, with meals highlighting the region’s cuisine.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

For school gun massacre survivors, fear and grief takes hold

For school gun massacre survivors, fear and grief takes hold

 Updated 24 minutes ago
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets Erdogan to ease Turkey tensions

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets Erdogan to ease Turkey tensions

 Updated 19 minutes ago
US court says Trump travel ban unlawfully discriminates against Muslims

US court says Trump travel ban unlawfully discriminates against Muslims

 Updated an hour ago
India's jeweller to Hollywood stars, now accused of massive bank fraud

India's jeweller to Hollywood stars, now accused of massive bank fraud

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi cleric endorses Valentine's Day as 'positive event'

Saudi cleric endorses Valentine's Day as 'positive event'

 Updated 2 hours ago
China slams India PM trip to disputed region

China slams India PM trip to disputed region

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM