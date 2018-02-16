Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

KARACHI: A Quetta Gladiators delegation led by owner Nadeem Omar met the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday and presented him the team shirt.



The delegation also included Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Head Coach Moin Khan, Team Manager Azam Khan, Head of Media Nabeel Hashmi and film star Saud.

DG ISPR lauded Quetta Gladiators’ consistent performance in the two earlier editions of the PSL and expressed hope that the team would perform well in season three as well and bring happiness to the people of Balochistan.