Friday Feb 16 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 16, 2018

KARACHI: A Quetta Gladiators delegation led by owner Nadeem Omar met the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday and presented him the team shirt.

The delegation also included Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Head Coach Moin Khan, Team Manager Azam Khan, Head of Media Nabeel Hashmi and film star Saud.

DG ISPR lauded Quetta Gladiators’ consistent performance in the two earlier editions of the PSL and expressed hope that the team would perform well in season three as well and bring happiness to the people of Balochistan. 

Multan Sultans' owner hopes to win PSL3

37th CAS Open Golf Championship enters third day

Short powers Australia to record run chase against New Zealand

PCB considering Malaysia as future venue for PSL: Sethi

Federer one win from becoming oldest number one

Brendon McCullum joins Lahore Qalandars in Dubai

Pakistan on course to play in World Cup in India: FIH

Zalmi's 'strong outfit' ready to defend PSL title: Javed Afridi

Qalandars hopeful of better fortune in PSL 3

