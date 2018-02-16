Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Trailer of ‘Cake The Film’ released

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 16, 2018

KARACHI: The trailer of ‘Cake the Film’ was launched at Nueplex Cinemas in Karachi on Friday, after a round of promotions and activities.

The film is director Asim Abbasi’s debut and stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammad Ahmed and other cast members.

The trailer launch of the film was a star-studded affair, which was attended by many celebrities including Nadia Hussain, Faizan Haque, Zara Tareen, Saqib Malik and Yasir Hussain.

'Cake' revolves around the theme of family drama, with the narration of tension between grown-up siblings and elderly parents.

The film also shows the true sibling bond between Aamina Sheikh [Zareen] and Sanam Saeed [Zara], who seem to be fighting one minute and getting along the next.

The press release stated Aamina Sheikh as saying at the launch “Can’t wait to serve the whole Cake to our audience on the 30th of March, I’m certain it'll ring true to home and bring authenticity to our Pakistani audience. 'Cake' is definitely a stepping stone towards forming an identity of Pakistani cinema.”

Cake - Official Trailer

Cake - Trailer (Official HD) Life prepares you for everything, except your family. âCakeâ a story about love, loss and passage of time coming soon to a cinem...

The trailer of the film has been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube. The movie is set to release on March 30, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Fashion photographer Demarchelier accused of sexual harassment

Fashion photographer Demarchelier accused of sexual harassment

 Updated 14 hours ago
Stars of feminist Western say movies ready for new gender roles

Stars of feminist Western say movies ready for new gender roles

 Updated 15 hours ago
Drake gives away almost $1 million in 'God's Plan' music video

Drake gives away almost $1 million in 'God's Plan' music video

 Updated 15 hours ago
Actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, who played Zakoota Jin, dead at 64

Actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, who played Zakoota Jin, dead at 64

 Updated 16 hours ago
Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out at paparazzi will make your day

Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out at paparazzi will make your day

Updated 2 days ago
Ugly Models, an agency of extraordinary ‘characters’

Ugly Models, an agency of extraordinary ‘characters’

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Smashing Pumpkins reunite, minus one, to revisit '90s hits

Smashing Pumpkins reunite, minus one, to revisit '90s hits

 Updated 2 days ago
Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' over sexual misconduct claims

Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' over sexual misconduct claims

 Updated 2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux part ways

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux part ways

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM