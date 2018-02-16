Trailer of ‘Cake The Film’ released

KARACHI: The trailer of ‘Cake the Film’ was launched at Nueplex Cinemas in Karachi on Friday, after a round of promotions and activities.



The film is director Asim Abbasi’s debut and stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammad Ahmed and other cast members.

The trailer launch of the film was a star-studded affair, which was attended by many celebrities including Nadia Hussain, Faizan Haque, Zara Tareen, Saqib Malik and Yasir Hussain.

'Cake' revolves around the theme of family drama, with the narration of tension between grown-up siblings and elderly parents.

The film also shows the true sibling bond between Aamina Sheikh [Zareen] and Sanam Saeed [Zara], who seem to be fighting one minute and getting along the next.

The press release stated Aamina Sheikh as saying at the launch “Can’t wait to serve the whole Cake to our audience on the 30th of March, I’m certain it'll ring true to home and bring authenticity to our Pakistani audience. 'Cake' is definitely a stepping stone towards forming an identity of Pakistani cinema.”

The trailer of the film has been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube. The movie is set to release on March 30, 2018.