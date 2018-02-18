Opposition parties to hold rallies across country today

Video: Geo News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) will hold a power show near the Hyderabad's Hatari Bypass in Sindh today where Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other important leaders of the party will address attendees.



JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq (centre), and Pir Sadaruddin Shah of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) right. Photo: Geo News file

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq will address party workers in Nowshera’s WAPDA Colony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa later today.



The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will hold a political rally in Naushahro Feroze city in Sindh. GDA members, including spiritual leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah, will address the rally later today.