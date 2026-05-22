Court sends 'drug queenpin' Anmol alias Pinky on judicial remand in multiple cases

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Authorities produce Pinky before court in judicial complex.

Court sends Pinky to jail on judicial remand in all 18 cases.

Pinky faces allegations of running a drug network, murder.



KARACHI: A local court in Karachi sent alleged drug queenpin Anmol alias Pinky to jail on judicial remand in all cases after her production in multiple criminal proceedings.

Pinky was produced before the court in the judicial complex after the completion of her physical remand in a murder case registered at Baghdadi police station.

Since her arrest earlier this month, the suspect has faced allegations ranging from running a drug network to murder.

Pinky was reportedly arrested on May 12 from her apartment in Karachi’s Garden area during a joint raid by police and a civilian intelligence agency.

At the time, authorities said that weapons, cocaine, and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her possession, adding that she was allegedly running a drug supply network in the port city.

However, the suspect denied the claim, alleging that she was detained in Lahore 15 days before being transferred to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pinky was produced before the court for remand proceedings in 18 separate cases.

However, the court ordered that she be sent back to jail under judicial custody, instructing investigation officers handling the cases to submit challans.

The case against Pinky came under scrutiny after a video surfaced on May 12, showing her being produced before a judicial magistrate (South) in Karachi without handcuffs and under special protocol.

Later, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan said that negligence during her court production had led to action against the responsible officers.

'Bribes'

The alleged drug queenpin revealed during the initial investigation that she used to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees monthly to different police stations of Karachi as a bribe, sources told Geo News.

During preliminary investigation, Pinky revealed that she was involved in the sale of narcotics worth more than Rs20 million per month in Karachi, the sources said.

In a press conference on May 15, AIG Khan said that police also uncovered foreign involvement in Pinky's drug network, adding that some Lahore-based women were also involved in the ring.

The drug network included six African nationals and female suspects based in Lahore, he said, adding raids were ongoing to apprehend her accomplices.

Later, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho said that several prominent names could emerge during investigations into the case, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities in efforts against drug trafficking.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on May 19, the Sindh police chief said that a task force was being constituted and asked the public to come forward and testify in court.

"We are forming a task force. People should provide information to assist authorities," he said, and added the fight against narcotics is the responsibility of every citizen.