Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
AFP

Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence

By
AFP

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

Pristina-born British pop star Rita Ora headlined a concert for thousands of Kosovars. Photo: AFP

Security forces marched through the capital of Kosovo today as it celebrates a decade since declaring independence, a moment of pride for its ethnic Albanian majority although sovereignty remains fiercely contested by Serbia.

The parade is part of a weekend of festivities and comes a day after Pristina-born British pop star Rita Ora headlined a concert for thousands of Kosovars who packed the main square of the capital covered in the blue and yellow colours of the flag.

"It's been a long journey to get to this point and I think it's just a start of an ongoing incredible journey for our country," the 27-year-old told reporters after flying in for the show, which ended with fireworks over the city.

The singer's family left Kosovo in 1991 to escape the repression imposed by Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic after he stripped the Yugoslav province of its autonomy.

In 1998, a war broke out between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels and Serbian troops that left 13,000 people dead, most of them Albanians. Belgrade withdrew its forces the following year after a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia.

Kosovo, which has no army of its own, subsequently became a United Nations protectorate and, with the support of Washington and other Western powers, declared independence from Belgrade on February 17, 2008.

"The state of Kosovo has upheld the people's demand for freedom," Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said during a special government session in Pristina on Saturday.

But "we are aware that citizens' expectations for a modern state have not yet been fulfilled". 

Although more than 110 countries have recognised Kosovo's independence in the past 10 years, Serbia and dozens of other states have not.

Sovereignty is rejected by Russia, whose Security Council veto prevents Kosovo from joining the United Nations, and five EU countries including Spain and Greece.

Economic woes, ethnic division 

Kosovo's ethnic Albanian schoolchildren began the day on Friday with lessons dedicated to the anniversary. Photo: AFP
 

Kosovo's unemployment rate of around 30 per cent — and 50 per cent among young people — has led tens of thousands to move abroad in search of work over the past decade.

Home to 1.8 million people, Kosovo is one of the poorest parts of Europe and hugely dependent on remittances from its diaspora to drive economic growth of around four per cent.

"Our expectations have not been met at all," said retired teacher Pashk Desku, 66.

"I am afraid that instead of improving, the situation could get worse," he told AFP.

On Friday, Kosovo's ethnic Albanian schoolchildren began the day with lessons dedicated to the anniversary.

But this was not the case in the separate education system of Kosovo's Serb minority, which remains loyal to Belgrade. The two ethnic communities rarely mix.

In the Serb part of the divided northern city of Mitrovica, black-and-white posters appeared on Saturday lamenting "10 years of occupation", with pictures of hands in cuffs.

The "normalisation" of ties between Belgrade and Pristina is crucial to both sides' bids to join the European Union.

The former foes have reached deals on issues such as freedom of movement since EU-brokered talks began in 2011, but the dialogue has stalled over the past two years.

"Despite the great support it enjoys from Western powers, Kosovo is far, far from being recognised," said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

"Without an agreement with Serbia, this issue cannot be solved."

Pristina is covered in the blue and yellow colours of the Kosovan flag for a weekend of festivities. Photo: AFP
1

Despite Belgrade's uncompromising stance, just a few dozen protesters gathered in the Serbian capital on Saturday to rally against Kosovo's independence, in contrast to frenzied demonstrations 10 years ago that left the US embassy in flames.

Partition concerns 

Some officials in Belgrade have raised the prospect of redrawing borders along ethnic lines.

But Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci insists that the country is "indivisible" and many fear a partition deal would destabilise the fragile Balkans.

US President Donald Trump sent his congratulations to Kosovo for making "great strides in strengthening its sovereignty and multi-ethnic democracy".

"While more work must be done, we applaud your progress," he said.

Kosovo's ties with the West have at times been strained over the past year, as it awaits the first indictments from an EU-backed war crimes court trying members of the 1990s Kosovo Liberation Army.

Recent efforts by ruling coalition MPs to block the tribunal sparked strongly-worded warnings from the US and other Western allies.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

 Updated 2 hours ago
Poland PM's comments on 'Jewish perpetrators' not Holocaust denial: government statement

Poland PM's comments on 'Jewish perpetrators' not Holocaust denial: government statement

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iran's Zarif says Israel's 'myth of invincibility' has crumbled

Iran's Zarif says Israel's 'myth of invincibility' has crumbled

 Updated 7 hours ago
Will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself: Netanyahu

Will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself: Netanyahu

Updated 10 hours ago
Canada’s Trudeau begins India trip with Taj Mahal visit

Canada’s Trudeau begins India trip with Taj Mahal visit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two Palestinian teenagers killed as Israel strikes Gaza 'in retaliation'

Two Palestinian teenagers killed as Israel strikes Gaza 'in retaliation'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

 Updated 12 hours ago
All 66 passengers, crew feared dead in Iran plane crash

All 66 passengers, crew feared dead in Iran plane crash

Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM