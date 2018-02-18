Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaking to Geo News. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif is the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the question about Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has not yet surfaced as she doesn’t hold any party position and is nor an elected member.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan should express his opinion in party meetings rather than expressing them in public.

He said that the PML-N will win the next general elections on the basis of its performance and narrative.

The prime minister said that the entire Pakistan now accepts that only Punjab government is successful among all the provinces, as the rest three are not able to give desired performance.

PM Abbasi said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the party’s provincial president but the leader who the masses recognise is Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said, “This is my seventh month as premier, and Nawaz Sharif has never telephoned me up till now [to instruct me] to do this or not do the other."

He added that there was only one red-line for his government and that was the Constitution of Pakistan.

Reacting on the criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, he said: “I don’t have any acquaintance with him, he didn’t even come in assembly to vote. I am not concerned on his opinion.”

PM Abbasi said that he is always ready to debate with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

“I have asked him several times to come debate with me in person,” he said.

“I have never desired to become prime minister. I was not a candidate for the prime minister office, neither I am right now,” he said. “I have been with the party in its good and bad time. I have never seen those who change parties to become successful.”

He said that not a single party can bring any amendment to the constitution even if its in a majority, adding that 18th amendment was passed with consensus, now it should be implemented in its spirit.

“The provinces now have to show performance, if the parties running the provincial government doesn’t they will fail in the coming times.”