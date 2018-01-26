Intezar murder case: JIT recording statement of victim's father, eyewitness

On January 13, Intezar Ahmed was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of Karachi. Photo: Facebook/Intezar Ahmed 1

KARACHI: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to solve the case of the alleged police killing of a 19-year-old in Karachi held its first session on Friday.



On Friday, Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed, SSP Muqaddas Haider and witness Madiha Kiyani appeared before the JIT, headed by SSP CTD Intelligence Pervaiz Chandio, to record their statements.

Haider is presently recording his statement with the JIT after which Kiyani will appear before the JIT to record her statement.

Intezar's father, who recorded his statement first, was flanked by his lawyer after his appearance and did not speak to the media.

The JIT comprises representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch and Karachi Police.

CCTV footage of incident

Moreover, the investigation authorities informed Geo News that the CCTV footage of the incident, which is present at IG CTD’s office, was shown to the father.

The 10-minute long footage shows that the officials gesture Intezar to stop his vehicle, after some time they allow him to go. As soon as Intezar reversed his car, another gesture was made to stop the car again.

During this time, an official, identified as Bilal, opens fire at Intezar’s vehicle. In an attempt to escape, Intezar lost control of the car and it mounted a pavement. As the car came down, it fell into a pothole on the other side of the road.

About 20 seconds after the firing, the police officers escaped from the incident. The duration during which the firing lasted has been noted to be 1.5 minutes.

Additionally, the investigation authorities said that after the car stopped, Madiha Kiyani, riding with Intezar, got out of the car screaming. Soon, she sat in a rickshaw and escaped as well.