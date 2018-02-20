Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
REUTERS

Three killed in Jalalabad blast

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

The blast occurred at a busy marketplace in Jalalabad. Photo: Tolo News 

JALALABAD: An explosion killed at least three tribal elders and wounded two when it hit a hotel in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the explosion went off on the second floor of a hotel where tribal elders were staying.

The elders were in Jalalabad for a meeting about a new electronic identity cards being introduced by the central government.

Jalalabad is capital of Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan, where an affiliate of Daesh has established a stronghold in recent years.

The movement has claimed several attacks in Jalalabad, most recently last month when it targeted an office of the Save the Children aid group in the city.

