pakistan
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
Imran warns of street protests if 'Nawaz uses Parliament to attack judiciary'

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is using Parliament to save himself and attack the judiciary.

The PTI chief was speaking to the media during a visit to Peshawar.  

"In 1997, PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) attacked judges with sticks and bought judges on the Quetta bench," said Imran, adding that "this is how a mafia works". 

Imran was referring to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement on Monday, wherein he had regretted that elected representatives are termed "thieves, robbers and Godfather" in the courts. Abbasi, speaking in Parliament, had also called for a debate on the matter so a clash of institutions can be avoided. 

Judges' conduct to be discussed in both houses of parliament: PM

It appears the party and its leadership is being intentionally targeted, PM Abbasi told party members

Imran claimed that the accountability court's verdict against Nawaz, who is facing three corruption references following his disqualification, will be out soon. "They are scared [of the upcoming verdict]," said Imran, adding that Nawaz had ample opportunity to defend himself during the trial. 

"The Supreme Court has treated Nawaz like no other citizen. His contemptuous remarks are also being ignored," he added.

'Never employed KP helicopters for personal use'

NAB commences probe into Imran's use of KP government helicopters

A JIT has been formed to investigate the matter, according to sources

Answering a question, Imran claimed that he never, even for a minute, used the KP government's helicopter for personal work. 

"I challenge anyone to prove otherwise," he added. 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) commenced on Tuesday an inquiry into the reported use of the provincial government's helicopters by the PTI chief. 

"I came here today in a PTI helicopter," he explained further. Moreover, the PTI chief demanded that NAB should inquire into the use of Punjab government's resources on Nawaz’s family. 

Wanted ex-cop Abid 'Boxer' brought back to Pakistan: sources

Sources said authorities transported the former police inspector from Dubai to Karachi

Talking about the reports of wanted former police inspector Abid Boxer's return to the country, Imran said, "If Abid Boxer remains alive he’ll reveal how many people he killed on Shehbaz Sharif's orders".

Abid Boxer, wanted for several extrajudicial murders, was nabbed in Dubai earlier this month and brought back to Pakistan today, according to sources.   

