Wanted ex-cop Abid 'Boxer' brought back to Pakistan: sources

Abid 'Boxer' served in the Punjab Police as an inspector but was sacked and has been on the run since. Photo: File

Police sources said on Tuesday that Abid 'Boxer', a former police officer accused of various extra-judicial killings and other crimes in Punjab, has been brought back to Pakistan from Dubai.

Sources added that the wanted police officer was transported to Karachi from Dubai via airplane.

Criminal cases of killing eight people in fake encounters are registered against Abid, an inspector who served in the Punjab Police.

On February 7, reports had stated that Abid, on the run for 11 years, had been arrested from Dubai through Interpol.



Sources had told Geo News that Abid would be handed over to Pakistani authorities soon.



Earning his nickname because he joined the police force on a sports quota, Abid had a reputation for his ruthless modus operandi and operating above the law.



In March 2002, he was also accused of torturing stage actress Nargis, allegedly cutting off her hair and shaving off her eye-brows after demanding Rs10 million and her property documents.

He was later charged for various extrajudicial killings and corruption and was sacked from the police force. He had since been a fugitive and one of the country's wanted criminals.

Talking to the media on Feb 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged that Abid 'Boxer’ was involved in extrajudicial killings on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The fugitive former inspector admitted that he used to kill people extra-judicially on the direction of Shehbaz Sharif,” said Imran, adding that “he left the country after knowing that Shehbaz was planning to kill him. Boxer is on record saying that he never killed anyone without the consent of Punjab chief minister.”