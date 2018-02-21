Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president after SC verdict-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ruled that a disqualified individual cannot head a political party.



The decision by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is considered another blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) as Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president. As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stand null and void.

Analysts and politicians shared their views with Geo News on the verdict, what lays ahead for the PML-N and whether Senate elections could be delayed.

'Changed law for one person'

Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reacting to the apex court's verdict, said the PML-N had changed the law for one person.

Elections Act 2017 was pushed through the upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier and had paved the way for Nawaz to resume his position as party president after being disqualified in the Panama Papers case.

Further criticising the incumbent government, the PPP scion said legislation should not be done in the manner in which it was changed by the PML-N.

He added that the ruling party chose a path of confrontation with the judiciary and Nawaz's campaign was dangerous for democracy in Pakistan.

Nawaz introduced trend of challenging Parliament's decisions in courts: Shah

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that the trend of challenging decisions taken by the Parliament to the court was introduced by Nawaz.

“There were PCO judges in our tenure…Nawaz supported them,” he added.

Regarding the decision, Shah said the verdict has been given by the country’s apex court and there will be chaos in the country if the decision is not accepted.

Politicians should tread carefully, he added.

Commenting on the verdict’s outcome on the Senate elections, the opposition leader said it remains to be seen whether Senate tickets given to its candidates are declared null and void or their nomination

The nomination papers were signed by Nawaz, Shah said.

He added that Article 63 and 63 should not be invoked regarding someone’s marriage, in an apparent response to PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s comment that whether their party should ask PTI chairman Imran Khan to be disqualified under these articles.

SC verdict historic: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry termed the verdict 'historic'.

"We pay tribute to the Supreme Court," he said.

The decision has once again gave Nawaz the "disqualification" label and has set an important precedent, Fawad said.

The PTI leader said that electing a dishonest and disqualified person as party head was a joke with the the law and Constitution.

PML-N should accept the decision instead of planning something foul, Fawad said.

'Bigger verdict than Panama'



Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said the verdict in the Elections Act 2017 case is bigger than the Panama Papers verdict.

Rasheed added that in light of Nawaz’s disqualification as PML-N president, Lodhran's election can be challenged and it remains to be seen “ who will be Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s replacement”.

“Nawaz Sharif’s politics has come to end now,” claimed the AML chief.

'PML-N shouldn't have elected disqualified person'

Lawyer Farogh Naseem said that according to points in the verdict being announced by the media, the apex court has not said anything regarding Senate elections and whether they will be delayed.

When asked if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have the right to decide on Senate elections, Naseem said the ECP doesn’t have any right to delay elections.

It remains to be seen whether their party tickets are cancelled or the candidates withdraw [from elections], he added.

“They shouldn’t have elected disqualified person,” the lawyer said when asked what lies ahead for the ruling party.

Asked whether Lodhran by-election will also stand null and void, he said he can’t comment on it before reading the judgment.

'Don’t think SC will disenfranchise an entire province'

Analyst Muneeb Farooq said it is unlikely that the Supreme Court will disenfranchise an entire province by declaring all Senate tickets awarded to PML-N null and void.

“I don’t think Supreme Court will deprive a whole province and a huge party from contesting Senate elections,” he said.

Farooq said that there is still time in Senate elections and a delay might not be needed [for PML-N to contest elections].

This remains a question whether another round of candidate list will be submitted by PML-N or not, he added.

Courts give verdict based on law: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar said threats and pressure by Nawaz's "courtiers" have failed and the decision has been given on the basis of law.

Nawaz can continue giving speeches, Umar quipped.