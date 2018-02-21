SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party, PML-N leaders said the verdict will strengthen the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and he would continue to take decisions for the party.



Nawaz's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, equated the verdict with her father's victory saying, "Nawaz Sharif, you have won!"

"The highest institutions of justice are not announcing verdicts against you, rather they are presenting testimonies of your truthfulness and evidence in favour of your stance," she said in a tweet, hours after the apex court disqualified her father from party leadership.



A statement by the PML-N spokesman called the verdict violative of basic requirements of justice, and said that no similar instance exists in the democratic history of the country.

The decision has done severe damage to the democratic values in the country and has reinstated “black law” introduced by former military dictators Ayub Khan and Pervez Musharraf.

The statement added that it is a party’s democratic right to elect its head, adding that PML-N will continue to struggle for the supremacy of democracy under Nawaz’s leadership.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party had expected a similar verdict from the apex court.



She added that all decisions are being announced in defence of a "weak verdict" which disqualified Nawaz earlier as prime minister on the basis of an Iqama.

Aurangzeb further said that Wednesday's verdict by the apex court would strengthen the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and he would continue to have a say in the party.

Reacting to the verdict, Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz did not depend upon party leadership. "He is a popular leader, who has massive public support with him."

He maintained that the decision will not lead to a minus-Nawaz proposition.

Chaudhry, however, said the parliament can make any legislation, contending that the Constitution is also drafted by the parliament.

"It is, however, a separate thing if a whole new system is to be brought in Pakistan," he added.

In his response to the development, Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif is their leader and no decision could break their commitment to him.

Punjab's law minister said the party will "follow the line determined by Nawaz."

He explained that the former premier would be heading the PML-N parliamentary board and it does not matter with whose signs tickets are issued to candidates.

"Whoever wants to be in the party will have to accept Nawaz as the final authority," he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that "disqualifications, exile, threats, allegations, conspiracies and cases could neither change the course of politics, nor would they be able to change it."

"Government belongs to the one, who lives in the hearts," he added.



