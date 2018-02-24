MeToo: Sexual misconduct claims and the fallout

A demonstrator takes part in a #MeToo protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

PARIS: From showbiz to politics and the aid sector, claims of sexual misconduct have piled up in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, claiming some high-profile casualties.



Here is a rundown of some of the fallout.

Entertainment

The bombshell claims against Weinstein, made public in October, saw dozens of Hollywood women come forward with accusations ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

It launched the global #MeToo campaign that encouraged victims to speak out.

Similar allegations surfaced against a raft of leading actors, including Kevin Spacey — who lost his role in House of Cards, Michael Douglas, and Steven Seagal.

There were also claims against Hollywood directors Brett Ratner and James Toback, while previous allegations that Woody Allen molested his daughter resurfaced.

In December, New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera suspended its longtime music director James Levine after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 1985.

Aid groups

Oxfam was rocked this month by revelations that its Haiti country director used prostitutes while deployed to the quake-hit country in 2011, with claims of similar behaviour in Chad.

The staff involved left their posts and the group’s deputy chief executive Penny Lawrence also resigned. The British charity said this week it was investigating 26 new cases of sexual misconduct.



French group Doctors Without Borders revealed afterwards it had fired 19 staff last year for harassment or abuse.

The deputy head of UNAIDS Luiz Loures said on February 23 he would resign after claims of sexual assault, even though he was cleared by an internal investigation.



UNICEF deputy director Justin Forsyth also quit this week following complaints of inappropriate behaviour.

Politics

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister announced on February 23 that he was quitting the post after claims of sexual harassment added to controversy over an affair.

In November last year, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon quit after being accused of groping a journalist.

In one week in December, US lawmakers Republican Trent Franks, House Democrat John Conyers, and Senate Democrat Al Franken all stepped aside in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations.



In Norway, former minister Trond Giske resigned as deputy leader of the Labour party in January and prominent Austrian politician Peter Pilz quit parliament last year.

In France, similar allegations have been made against two government ministers.

Media

The US media has lost some of its biggest names to sexual harassment allegations including Fox News favourite Bill O’Reilly.

The veteran broadcaster was forced out in April 2017, before the Weinstein saga broke.

The channel fired last year sports programming executive Jamie Horowitz and suspended host Eric Bolling.

In November, CBS News fired its powerful morning news anchor Charlie Rose and NBC sacked star Matt Lauer, both after allegations of sexual harassment.

Business

On February 21, the Ford Motor Company announced it had ousted its North American chief Raj Nair amid allegations of "inappropriate behaviour".

Late January, Las Vegas casino billionaire Steve Wynn stepped down as Republican National Committee finance chairman following claims of sexual misconduct.

Prominent Silicon Valley investor Shervin Pishevar, an early Uber stakeholder, said in December he was stepping away from business activities to fight claims of sexual harassment.

Disney animation chief John Lasseter took a six-month leave of absence in November after claims against him.

In October last year, Amazon movie and television studios head Roy Price resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

Others

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was jailed this year for abusing at least 265 young female athletes over two decades.

Some of the women said they only went public because of the #MeToo campaign.

In the wake of the campaign, prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan was detained in France in early February after charges that he raped two women.

There have also been allegations of misconduct in the fashion industry, including involving top photographers.