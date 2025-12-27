Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement

A Thai military mobile unit fires towards Cambodia's side after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, in Surin, Thailand, July 25, 2025. — Reuters

Ceasefire deal follows days of talks between Thailand, Cambodia.

Nearly one million displaced by Thailand-Cambodia border clashes.

Both sides agree to cooperate on demining efforts, combating cybercrime.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an "immediate" ceasefire on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement issued by the Cambodian side, pledging to end weeks of deadly border clashes.

The neighbours' long-standing border conflict reignited this month, shattering an earlier truce and killing at least 47 people, according to official counts. Around a million people have also been displaced.

"Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025, involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas," said the statement signed by the two countries´ defence ministers.

Both sides agree to freeze all troop movements and allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible, the statement said.

They also agree to cooperate on demining efforts and combating cybercrime.

The ceasefire will go into effect at 12:00pm (0500 GMT) to end the battling over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along the two countries´ shared frontier.

A Cambodian military personnel stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, around 40 km (24 miles) from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, July 25, 2025. — Reuters

It comes after three days of border talks announced following a crisis meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which both Cambodia and Thailand are members.

The United States, China and Malaysia also pushed for the warring neighbours to resume their ceasefire.

The three countries brokered a truce to end five days of deadly clashes in July, but the ceasefire was short-lived.