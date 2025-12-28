 
Dubai to host 48 fireworks displays for New Year's celebrations

Pyrotechnics show to be held across 40 key locations, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Palm Jumeirah and others

Sibt-e-Arif
December 28, 2025

An aerial view of fireworks in Dubai. — X@DXBMediaOffice
DUBAI: As the countdown to 2026 begins, Dubai is preparing to light up the sky with an awe-inspiring spectacle of fireworks.

In a celebration set to captivate the world, Dubai will host 48 dazzling fireworks displays across 40 iconic locations.

From the towering Burj Khalifa to the stunning Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to ring in the New Year with a glittering display that promises to leave spectators breathless.

The Dubai authorities have announced the list of key locations where the celebrations will take place.

The main venues include iconic landmarks such as:

  • Burj Khalifa
  • Dubai Frame
  • The World Islands
  • Dubai Festival City
  • Burj Al Arab
  • Palm Jumeirah
  • Dubai Creek Harbour
  • Global Village
  • Al Seef
  • Hatta
  • Bluewaters

In addition, fireworks displays are also set to take place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, with over ten locations across these emirates also joining the celebrations.

Earlier, it was reported that the Dubai Mall was also set to dazzle with a spectacular light display to complement the grand fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

Mohammed Al Abbar, the Emirati businessman whose construction company built the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the iconic Dubai Mall, is personally supervising the preparations for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

