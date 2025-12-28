Dubai police seize electric bikes from 90 riders for dangerous stunts at Kite beach

This image shows e-bikes seized by Dubai Police at Kite Beach sports tracks. — X/@DubaiPoliceHQ

Dubai Police have taken action against 90 individuals, seizing their electric bikes after they were caught performing dangerous stunts on the sports tracks near Kite Beach, a popular location in the Jumeirah area.

The riders were found violating safety regulations, prompting the authorities to issue a firm response.

The police have made it clear that public safety is a priority, reaffirming their zero-tolerance policy towards any action that endangers public well-being.

“Public safety is not a choice — it is a shared responsibility,” a statement shared by Dubai Police on social media platform X read.

Authorities have stressed that any violation of the law, particularly related to safety regulations, will not be tolerated.

The police emphasised that strict enforcement measures will continue to be applied to maintain public order on Dubai's streets and sports facilities.