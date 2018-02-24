Can't connect right now! retry
Prepare to defend Nawaz on social media, Maryam rallies crowd

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

SARGODHA: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, urged party supporters to join social media platforms to support and defend her father in the virtual space. 

The former first daughter told the crowd on Saturday that she has brought Pakistan’s trial, not Nawaz Sharif’s, to the court of the public.

Maryam Nawaz addressing public gathering in Sargodha 

Addressing a social media workers’ convention here, she lamented that the recent decision by the Supreme Court disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ridiculed the people's vote.

"This joke does not just ridicule PML-N, or Nawaz Sharif. It [ridicules] you, the public," she said. 

"This is a dictatorship. First, [they] disqualified Nawaz for not taking salary from his son, then [they] stripped him of party presidency."

The former first daughter reiterated her earlier rallying call and asked the people to not follow or believe those who hatch conspiracies against democracy or the government. 

"Nawaz Sharif is fighting your war. He is fighting for the sanctity of your vote."

She added that the people have to fall behind Nawaz and participate in his struggle as that "is the people's struggle".

The gold crown presented to Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha 

Maryam was earlier presented with a gold crown weighing 20 tolas by Sargodha Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed, as a gift from the people of Sargodha. 

She later said she would donate the crown to an organisation working for orphans.

