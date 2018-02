MILAN: Designers to the stars Dolce & Gabbana opened the gates of fashion heaven on Sunday in a spectacular catwalk show featuring drones, one of the last events of Milan’s popular fashion week.



Church chants welcomed guests, with the gates of heaven used as a background to the catwalk.

At the show’s start, bells chimed, the gates opened and drones flew out, carrying the brand’s handbags down the catwalk.