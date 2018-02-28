Sanaullah rejects allegations of corruption in Multan Metro project

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday once again rebutted corruption allegations regarding the Multan Metro project, saying no individual named Faisal Subhan has anything to do with the project.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Sunday a campaign for the 'recovery' of Faisal Subhan, alleging that he went missing after exposing corruption involving Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in Multan metro project, an accusation Punjab government strongly rejected.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan last week said that Subhan confessed to a Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption charges in the project that Shehbaz and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.

Sanaullah also slammed Imran for allegations regarding former policeman Abid “Boxer” saying the PTI chief claims Abid has committed 250 murders while Punjab police has 12 cases against him in its record.

About the absence of disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar in a major party meeting on Tuesday, the law minister said Nisar couldn’t attend the meeting due to some commitments.