PAF raises new JF-17 squadron at Samungli

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday raised a new multirole fighter squadron equipped with JF-17 Thunder aircraft, said a press release by the PAF.

The new squadron, based at PAF Base Samungli in Quetta, has been planted as No 28 Multirole Squadron.

A ceremony was held at the base to mark the event, with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman present as the guest of honour.

“We totally understand the kind of conspiracies the enemies of Pakistan continue to hatch but our resolve is very firm and response very clear. We are peace loving nation but we do not want anybody to interfere into our airspace and territory. We have done whatever is humanly possible on fighting the menace of terrorism and Allah has rewarded our efforts by restoring peace in the country. Reversal is not an option for us," said the air chief.



“From now on, No 28 MR Squadron, equipped with Pakistan’s Pride JF-17, has the responsibility of providing day and night aerial defence of the country especially along the western borders of Pakistan. I am confident that No 28 Sqn would create the desired strategic balance in a most befitting manner. We want to maintain peace with honour in the region, especially during these uncertain and challenging times. I want to assure the nation that despite all odds, our resolve shall remain unshakable and we shall defend our motherland against any aerial aggression," he added.



Wing Commander Amir Imran Cheema is the officer commanding No 28 Multirole Squadron.



To mark the event, a four-ship formation of JF-17 Thunders also presented a flypast over the venue.









