RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday interacted with army veterans in Karachi, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The army chief has been in the megapolis, where he would be visiting the Corps Headquarters Karachi on Thursday, the ISPR said in a statement.

Veterans listen to the army chief as he speaks to them in Karachi on Wednesday. — ISPR

General Bajwa, during his visit to the Corps Headquarters, would be briefed on current security situation, the statement added.