Govt to set up separate immigration counters for foreigners at airports

Move aimed at boosting tourism, easing foreign investment: PM Office

August 02, 2025

Passengers wait at the immigration counter before boarding at the Islamabad International Airport on January 10, 2025. — AFP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the establishment of separate immigration counters for foreign passengers at all international airports across Pakistan to improve their travel experience.

The decision, announced via a press release on Saturday by the PM Office Media Wing, aims to boost tourism and streamline the immigration process for international visitors.

The initiative is also intended to ensure the continuity of trade activities and make it easier for foreign investors to visit and conduct business in Pakistan.

“The decision has been taken to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensure continuity in business activities, and provide further facilitation to foreign investment,” the press release stated.

The separation of immigration queues is expected not only to reduce processing times for foreigners but also, as an indirect benefit, to expedite the clearance of Pakistani citizens returning home.

“The government's initiative is part of a broader strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and welcoming for global tourists, investors, and business delegations,” it added.

