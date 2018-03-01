Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 01 2018
Zafar Hussain

China appreciates Ghani's peace initiative towards Taliban

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

BEIJING: China on Thursday welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's initiative to invite the Taliban to take part in the political process of Afghanistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hu Chunying, in a press briefing, said China has always supported Afghanistan in its process of a broad-based inclusive political reconciliation.

China advocates the peaceful settlement of differences between different Afghan parties through political dialogue and an Afghan-lead and Afghan-owned peace process, added the spokesperson. 

"China appreciates the efforts made by the Afghan government and President Ghani towards domestic reconciliation and hopes that Afghans will act in a positive direction, strengthen dialogue and consultation," said the foreign ministry during its weekly briefing. 

She further said that all parties should abandon their differences and work together for the stability and development of the country.

“China would like to continue to provide assistance within its capabilities for reconciliation and peace process in Afghanistan," said Chunying. 

On 28 February, President Ghani offered the Taliban to join the peace process and for those who join the peace process, the government would provide facilities and will remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

Ghani on Wednesday also said that Kabul is ready for talks with Pakistan and wants to forget the past and start a new chapter.

