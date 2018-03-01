Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 01 2018
GEO NEWS

CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

Jahangir Tareen speaks at a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jahangir Tareen Thursday said that Nawaz-league's corruption in Multan Metro Bus project was exposed after a letter sent to Pakistan by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Holding a press conference here, Tareen said the CSRC wrote a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), stating that 16 companies were paid over Rs2 billion.

He said the CSRC interviewed Faisal Subhan — CEO of Capital Engineering which was probed for corruption allegations in the Multan Metro Bus project — and sent a complete copy of it.

The PTI leader claimed that Subhan, in his interview, stated that his company has four share-holders and the actual owner is Shehbaz Sharif.

Tareen once again alleged that Subhan is a "frontman" of Sharif brothers and they have a role in Subhan going off the radar.

He further said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was conducting raids for the arrest of Nadeem Zia, CEO of housing society in Lahore.

Tareen alleged that now Zia has also been sent into hiding, or abroad.

