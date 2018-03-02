Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 02 2018
Azam Khan

FIA arrests mastermind who conned millions through fake website in Pakistan

Azam Khan

Friday Mar 02, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Friday arrested a man in Lahore who had conned people out of millions through securities fraud managed through a fraudulent website. 

The suspect, Aijaz Rasool, operated a fake online securities trading website  (www.mtgfroex.com), according to the FIA. 

“Rasool convinced people they will make profit and instead stole their money,” the FIA further said.

Rasool operated offices in six cities across the country, the agency added. Further, it said the exact amount stolen by Rasool could only be ascertained after further investigation.

The suspect has been handed over to the FIA on a three-day remand. 

Advertisement

