Petrol price drops by Rs7.54 per litre for next fortnight

Diesel price increases by Rs1.48 per litre for next fortnight, says Finance Division

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

July 31, 2025

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi. — Reuters/File
  • Rates changed after review of int'l market trends.
  • Diesel price has moved up to Rs285.83 per litre.
  • The new rates will be effective from August 1.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has slashed petrol price by Rs7.54 for the next fortnight, effective August 1, the Finance Division said on Thursday.

In a notification, the Finance Division said that after the increase, the petrol price has been lowered to Rs272.15 per litre.

Meanwhile, the rate of diesel was increased by Rs1.48 per litre, pushing the price of the petroleum product to Rs285.83 per litre, the notification added.

The decision was taken following a review of prevailing international market trends and upon the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and relevant ministries, a statement from the division said.

ProductsExisting prices w.e.f. July 16New price w.e.f August 1Increase/Decrease
High Speed Diesel (HSD)Rs284.35Rs285.83 Rs+1.48
MS (Petrol)Rs272.15Rs264.61 Rs-7.54

In the previous fortnight, the price of petrol increased by Rs5.36 per litre, while the price of diesel rose by Rs11.37 per litre.

Petrol powers small vehicles, rickshaws, and bikes, making price hikes especially hard on middle- and lower-income households who depend on it for daily commuting.

In contrast, a substantial portion of the transport sector depends on high-speed diesel. Its price is considered inflationary due to its widespread use in trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery, such as tractors and tube wells.

The increased cost of high-speed diesel directly contributes to the rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items.

