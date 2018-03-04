Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Putin tells US to send evidence of vote meddling

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
 

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Washington to send him hard evidence that his citizens meddled in US elections, mocking accusations to date as“yelling and hollering in the United States Congress”.

The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote as part of what it called a conspiracy to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

“I have to see first what they’ve done. Give us materials, give us information,” Putin said in an interview with NBC TV aired late on Friday, according to an English voice-over of his words.

“We can not respond to that if they do not violate Russian laws,” Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly when asked whether Moscow would take action against the named individuals.

Kelly listed some of the accusations of Russian interference made by Mueller’s office and other US officials, including the spreading of false information online.

“With all due respect for you personally, with all due respect for Congress, you must have people with legal degrees, 100 percent you do,” Putin said smiling.

He said US authorities should send Russia’s general prosecutor an official request.

“This has to go through official channels, not through the press or yelling and hollering in the United States Congress,” Putin said.

The broadcast came a day after Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

Putin is standing in March 18 elections that polls indicate he should win easily.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms before any missile talks

Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms before any missile talks

 Updated 57 minutes ago
China says to 'take necessary measures' if US harms trade

China says to 'take necessary measures' if US harms trade

 Updated 2 hours ago
North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

 Updated 8 hours ago
Man fatally shoots himself in front of White House

Man fatally shoots himself in front of White House

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian government makes Ghouta gains; Turkey steps up Afrin attack

Syrian government makes Ghouta gains; Turkey steps up Afrin attack

 Updated 11 hours ago
Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza border: officials

Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza border: officials

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
BJP emerges stronger after polls in northeast India

BJP emerges stronger after polls in northeast India

 Updated 15 hours ago
India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stirs controversy

India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stirs controversy

 Updated yesterday
Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM