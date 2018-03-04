Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
AFP

China says to 'take necessary measures' if US harms trade

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

China's President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump (right). Photo: AFP file

BEIJING: China will "take necessary measures" if the United States harms the country’s economic interests, a Chinese official said Sunday, as President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"China doesn’t want a trade war with the United States," Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the National People’s Congress, told a news conference on the eve of the rubber-stamp parliament’s annual session.

"But if the US takes actions that hurt Chinese interests, China will not sit idly by and will take necessary measures," Zhang said in China’s strongest reaction yet since Trump announced the levies on Friday.

President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide, Liu He, met with US officials at the White House this week to discuss the fraught economic relationship.

Trump’s announcement has sparked a flurry of counter threats from other nations, sparking fears that it will trigger a tit-for-tat trade conflict around the globe.

Trump has shrugged off the threat, boasting on Friday that "trade wars are good, and easy to win".

The Trump administration plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.

China has been in Trump’s crosshairs over its trade practices since his presidential campaign, but its steel and aluminium exports to the United States are minimal.

While China is the world’s largest steel producer, it accounts for less than one percent of US imports and sells only 10 percent of its wrought aluminium abroad.

Steel producers in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and Turkey rely far more heavily on the US market.

"The American action to put sanctions on other countries’ reasonable steel and aluminium exports in the name of harming national security is groundless," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Putin tells US to send evidence of vote meddling

Putin tells US to send evidence of vote meddling

 Updated 8 hours ago
North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

 Updated 8 hours ago
Man fatally shoots himself in front of White House

Man fatally shoots himself in front of White House

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian government makes Ghouta gains; Turkey steps up Afrin attack

Syrian government makes Ghouta gains; Turkey steps up Afrin attack

 Updated 11 hours ago
Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza border: officials

Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza border: officials

 Updated 12 hours ago
BJP emerges stronger after polls in northeast India

BJP emerges stronger after polls in northeast India

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stirs controversy

India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stirs controversy

 Updated yesterday
Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

 Updated yesterday
Storm lashing US Northeast kills at least five

Storm lashing US Northeast kills at least five

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM