Sunday Mar 04 2018
Sohail Imran

Pakistan Women squad announced for Sri Lanka series

Sohail Imran

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Diana Baig and Kainat Imtiaz celebrate Hasini Perera's wicket, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup, Leicester, July 15, 2017. Photo: Getty Images/ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for Women’s team tour to Sri Lanka to participate in the ICC Women’s Championship Round 2.

Pakistan Women’s team will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka Women’s team, scheduled to be held from March 20 to March 31, 2018.

Bismah Maroof will be captaining the team in both the formats of the game.

Squad

(1) Bibi Nahida

(2) Sidra Amin

(3) Javeria Wadood

(4) Bismah Maroof (Captain)

(5) Fareeha Mahmood

(6) Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

(7) Sidra Nawaz

(8) Sana Mir

(9) Nida Rashid

(10) Kainat Imtiaz

(11) Natalia Parvaiz

(12) Nashra Sundhu

(13) Ghulam Fatima

(14) Diana Baig

(15) Aiman Anwar

Team Management

Abdul Raqeeb (Manager)

Mark Coles (Head Coach)

Shahid Anwar (Batting Coach)

Ibrar Ahmad (Trainer)

Zubair Ahmad (Analyst)

Sajda Fajar (Physiotherapist)

