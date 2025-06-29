Asia Cup 2025 schedule likely to be announced in first week of July

Ravindra Jadeja goes for a pull shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to unveil a schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 in the first week of July, as this key development shows a shift from previous uncertainty driven by India-Pakistan tensions.

This development ruled out reports suggesting that India might withdraw from the tournament due to political tensions.

The upcoming tournament is likely to be held under a hybrid model, similar to the 2023 edition, which is expected to be held in the second week of September, with September being considered as a tentative start date, Cricbuzz reported.

The UAE continues to remain the frontrunner to host the tournament, although there is also some discussion around staging it in a hybrid format, the report said.

While India is the designated host this time, the ACC had earlier decided that when it is India or Pakistan's turn to host the Asia Cup, the tournament would be held in a neutral venue — for understandable reasons, it added.

In 2023, Pakistan was the official host, but due to political tensions, India opted to play all of its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid hosting arrangement.

Therefore, the tournament is expected to be held entirely in the UAE or follow a hybrid model once again.

In view of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is expected to be held in the T20 format to help participating teams gear up for the global event.

The six teams confirmed to participate in the Asia Cup 2025 are Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE.

Promotional activities for the event have already begun, with tournament promos airing on Indian television and circulating widely across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedules for two global events — the Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the Women's T20 World Cup in England.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other in both the tournaments — first on October 5 in Colombo, and then on June 14, 2026, at Edgbaston.