Asian netball championship: Pakistan clinch victory against Japan 79-39

A Japanese player attempts to pass the ball to a teammate while Pakistani players try to intercept during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at Jeonju, South Korea, on June 30, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan defeated Japan with a 79-39 score in the fourth match of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 held at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea on Monday.

From the very beginning, Pakistan took control of the game, maintaining a steady lead through all four quarters.

The first quarter ended with Pakistan ahead 16-9 and by halftime, they had extended their lead to 39-17.

The momentum continued as Pakistan further widened the gap to 60-26 in the third quarter, eventually sealing the match with a commanding 79-39 victory.

Standout performances came from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed and Alina, all of whom played exceptionally well and contributed to the team’s emphatic win.

Officials from the Pakistan Netball Federation, including Chairman Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz, congratulated the team on their remarkable victory against Japan, praising the players for their skill and teamwork in securing such a convincing result.

Pakistan are placed in Pool B of the championship and now sit at the top of the group with eight points.

Their next match is scheduled against the Maldives on Tuesday. The team is set to play five league matches in the group stage.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 features a total of 11 participating teams and is being played from June 27 to July four under the supervision of the Asian Netball Federation.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India.

While Group B consists of Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Japan, Maldives and Saudi Arabia.