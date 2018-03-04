Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
AFP

Italian footballer Davide Astori found dead

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Italy international defender Davide Astori died in his hotel room during the night of Saturday to Sunday, his club Fiorentina said on Sunday.

A club spokesperson told AFP that he could not give a cause of death ahead of an autopsy. Italian media reported that Astori died of a heart attack during the night.

In addition to the Fiorentina game, Sunday’s match between Genoa and Cagliari, one of his former clubs, was called off just before its 1130 GMT kickoff.

When Astori’s death was announced on the stadium video screen, many of the players warming up walked off the field.

Astori began his career at AC Milan, also playing for Cagliari and Roma before joining Fiorentina in 2015. He played 14 times for Italy.

