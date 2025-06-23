 
Geo News

Pakistan Football Federation president discusses women's football growth with Fifa officials

PFF sources say discussions in Miami are expected to lead to finalising international friendlies for Pakistan’s women’s team

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

June 23, 2025

The image shows football officials together. — Reporter/File
The image shows football officials together. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Mohsen Gilani met with top Fifa women’s football officials to discuss opportunities for the development of the national women’s team and the expansion of competitive fixtures.

The meetings, held in Miami, included discussions with Fifa Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, Head of Women’s Competitions Sara Booth and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis. Talks focused on increasing international match opportunities for Pakistan’s women’s team, as well as participation in club-level and international tournaments.

"Fifa is very much interested in growth of women football in Pakistan, specially at the club-level competitions," said a source, privy to the developments.

Earlier, Fifa President Gianni Infantino also emphasised the importance of improving women’s football during a meeting with Gilani.

PFF sources said the discussions in Miami are expected to lead to finalising international friendlies for Pakistan’s women’s team in the near future.

The meetings are part of Gilani’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s football ties with global governing bodies and enhance the country’s presence in international women’s football.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps