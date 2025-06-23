Pakistan defeat Qatar to reach AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup final

Pakistan players celebrate after defeating Qatar during their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup semi-final at the Manama's Isa bin Rashid Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on June 23, 2025. — Facebook/Pakistan Volleyball Federation

KARACHI: In a remarkable upset, Pakistan volleyball team defeated world No. 23 Qatar in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-21) on Monday to advance to the final of the AVC Nations Cup 2025 in Bahrain.

The victory avenged Pakistan’s loss to Qatar in last year’s AVC Challenge Cup final and marked their most impressive performance of the tournament.

Pakistan dominated statistically, outscoring Qatar 75-65 overall.

The team recorded 47 attack points to Qatar’s 41 and posted 7 blocks against Qatar’s 5. While Qatar held a slight edge in serves (2-1), Pakistan’s disciplined play forced 20 errors from their opponents.

Usman Faryad Ali spearheaded the attack with a match-high 18 points (17 attacks, 1 block). Captain Murad Jehan added 16 points, all from attacks, while Murad Khan contributed 7 points.

Fahad Raza’s playmaking produced 5 points, and Musawer chipped in with 4. The complete team effort overcame Qatar’s higher world ranking and demonstrated Pakistan’s rapid improvement.

“This victory proves rankings don’t tell the whole story,” said Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob. “Our players showed tremendous heart and skill against one of Asia’s best teams.”

Pakistan will face either South Korea or Bahrain in Tuesday's final, with a chance to claim their first AVC Nations Cup title.

The win signals Pakistan's emergence as a growing force in international volleyball, with the team now poised to climb in the next world rankings update.