Ali Hamza, Zohaib Kazi to produce Coke Studio Season 11

Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi. Photo: Coke Studio

Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi will be producing the new season of Coke Studio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza as the new producers,” Coke Studio announced in a Facebook post.

“Zohaib and Ali are both Coke Studio veterans, who have played an instrumental role in its success over the years. We cannot wait to share their brilliance with all of you, as we embark on a most exciting new chapter of the Coke Studio Pakistan journey,” it added.

Singer and guitarist Ali Hamza who is a band member of Noori made waves with Thinak Dhin in the music show’s last season. Hamza sang one of the most popular songs of Coke Studio along with Ali Sethi and Waqar Ehsin.



Kazi, who is also a singer, launched in 2017 a project Fanoos in collaboration with Pakistan’s top audio streaming platform, Patari.

Kazi and Hamza are replacing Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia of Strings.

Strings took on the role as producers for Coke Studio after the original production team led by former Vital Signs member Rohail Hyatt left the show in 2013.

Strings produced the next four consecutive seasons of the show. Last year in October, while announcing that Coke Studio 10 was the last season to be produced by them, the duo promised to return with more masterpieces.