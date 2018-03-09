Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

BANI GALA: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said on Friday that it is his party’s wish that the next Chairman Senate is from Balochistan while deputy chairman is elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The PTI chairman was addressing a press conference, where he said that his senators will not give vote to the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. 

He said that his campaign is not against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but corruption. 

Imran said that the people of FATA have given innumerable sacrifices. He further said that Balochistan and FATA have been facing a sense of deprivation since a few years.

He said that throwing weight behind FATA and Balochsitan members is the decision taken by the party's core committee, hopefully, which the PPP will also support.

Earlier today, the PPP also claimed to have the required number of votes to elect their own Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Earlier, the ruling PML-N, which won the most seats in the Senate elections on March 3, had claimed to possess the required number of votes for electing its own chairman and deputy chairman.

The PML-N's strength in the Senate is now 33 while the PPP comes in second with 20 senators. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

 Updated an hour ago
Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

 Updated 7 hours ago
Tried not to compromise on principles, Rabbani says in farewell address

Tried not to compromise on principles, Rabbani says in farewell address

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

 Updated 9 hours ago
Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

 Updated 10 hours ago
Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

 Updated 10 hours ago
PPP claims to have required votes for Senate chairman

PPP claims to have required votes for Senate chairman

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM