Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

BANI GALA: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said on Friday that it is his party’s wish that the next Chairman Senate is from Balochistan while deputy chairman is elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.



The PTI chairman was addressing a press conference, where he said that his senators will not give vote to the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said that his campaign is not against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but corruption.

Imran said that the people of FATA have given innumerable sacrifices. He further said that Balochistan and FATA have been facing a sense of deprivation since a few years.

He said that throwing weight behind FATA and Balochsitan members is the decision taken by the party's core committee, hopefully, which the PPP will also support.

Earlier today, the PPP also claimed to have the required number of votes to elect their own Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Earlier, the ruling PML-N, which won the most seats in the Senate elections on March 3, had claimed to possess the required number of votes for electing its own chairman and deputy chairman.

The PML-N's strength in the Senate is now 33 while the PPP comes in second with 20 senators.