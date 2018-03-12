Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

London-based artist creates mural to honour his 'inspiration' Edhi

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Monday Mar 12, 2018

LONDON: Abdul Sattar Edhi, the man who dedicated his life to providing social services to those in need, continues to be an example to people across the world even after his death.

Moved by Edhi’s efforts towards humanity, a London-based artist has paid homage to the late philanthropist.

Artist and social worker Daniel Swan drew a mural of Edhi at Trafalgar Square, London.

“For me it is an opportunity to get out here and show people a beautiful spirit, a beautiful soul and a beautiful heart who served humanity and is an example for to all,” Swan said when Geo.tv asked the reason behind drawing Edhi.

“I think everyone should know more about him especially here in Trafalgar Square, the center of one of the most multi-cultural cities in the world,” he added while speaking to Geo News.

Photo: Geo News screengrab

Swan, who first heard of Edhi through a Pakistani-American said he “fell in love” when he started following the work the philanthropist did.

“I thought if I come out here, bring his face to the public and talk to people and try and get people to know this amazing soul and what he did for us,” Swan added.

Swan who is a part of a UK-based organisation called Problems of Perception which is building homes and hostels for the homeless, praised Edhi’s work and said he is an inspiration. “The work he did with the homeless shelters, the orphanages, the ambulances and the hospitals, all the service he did in Pakistan is incredible.”

“And the humility he displayed in all that work, with all the great things he did, he never shouted about them. He just lived,” the artist said.

“That’s an example to us.”

The artist-cum-social worker further said he’s trying to do similar work as Edhi in London and trying to create a homeless hostel. “He is a great inspiration.”

Photo: Geo News screengrab

“Today, more than ever, we need examples of service of love in the world, but action, not just words,” he said.

The artist on his website explained that he used to work for one of the biggest corporations in the world until he realised that he wasn’t contributing anything to help humanity. “I used to make what many would call a lot of money, working for one of the world’s largest corporations, doing nothing of value for humanity,” he said.

Swan said he would go out to the streets in the evening to help homeless people and those experiences completely changed his life. “People do not have to suffer as they do. If only more of us helped each other, if only we lived by our love, we could change the whole world and find our riches within,” he added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

The world's longest-serving leaders

The world's longest-serving leaders

 Updated 20 hours ago
Dogs give new life to disabled owners

Dogs give new life to disabled owners

 Updated 3 days ago
Afghanistan´s wheelchair basketballers shoot to win

Afghanistan´s wheelchair basketballers shoot to win

 Updated 3 days ago
This safe space is keeping Machar Colony's children off the streets

This safe space is keeping Machar Colony's children off the streets

 Updated 5 days ago
Three women trailblazing in 'men's jobs'

Three women trailblazing in 'men's jobs'

 Updated 6 days ago
World′s oldest message in a bottle discovered in Australia

World′s oldest message in a bottle discovered in Australia

Updated 7 days ago
Advertisement
Louvre brings ´unprecedented´ show to Tehran

Louvre brings ´unprecedented´ show to Tehran

Updated a week ago
Saudi Arabia hosts first marathon for women

Saudi Arabia hosts first marathon for women

 Updated a week ago
1.5 million penguins discovered on remote Antarctic islands

1.5 million penguins discovered on remote Antarctic islands

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM