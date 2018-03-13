Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran welcomes SC probe into government advertisements

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan welcomed on Tuesday the Supreme Court's probe into the personal glorification of political leaders in government advertisements.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said: "We welcome the CJ probe into adverts where SS was told to return the taxpayers' money he spent on personal publicity. Nowhere in the world is taxpayer money used so shamelessly for personal publicity as in Pakistan. No wonder people are reluctant to pay their taxes."

On Feb 28, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the ongoing publicity campaigns by the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hearing the case on Monday (yesterday), the chief justice inquired how many advertisements did the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government print and broadcast with pictures of the KP chief minister and party chief Imran Khan.

SC takes notice of Punjab CM's 'publicity campaign on taxpayers' expense'

'Why is the Punjab CM's picture being used on laptops purchased with the taxpayers' money'

The court also summoned the provincial government’s one year record of advertisements to ascertain if pictures of political leaders were published on government ads.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the funds spent on these advertisements are the public’s money.

Hearing a similar case of the printing of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's pictures on laptops distributed under the provincial government's scheme on March 10, the chief justice 

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Supreme Court summons KP government's one-year record of advertisements to check publicity of politicians

ordered the Punjab chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the chief minister's use of taxpayers' money for self-publicity.

"Why is the Punjab CM's picture being printed on laptops purchased with the taxpayers' money," commented the chief justice.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

 Updated 9 minutes ago
CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 59 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM