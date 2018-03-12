Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed on Monday that the Supreme Court is putting an end to a specific category of government advertisements.

The court observed that advertisements with political pictures will be banned.

Hearing the suo motu notice of political advertisements on taxpayers’ expense, the chief justice inquired how many advertisements did the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government print and broadcast with pictures of the KP chief minister and party chief Imran Khan.

The KP information secretary informed the court that there is no government policy regarding the printing of the chief minister or party chief’s pictures.

CJP takes suo motu notice of provincial governments' publicity campaigns

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar summons report on advertising campaigns from Sindh, Punjab and KP

Responding to the court’s query, the information secretary revealed that the provincial government spent a little over Rs204 million on advertisements in the last three months. He added that the provincial government, since coming into power, has spend Rs1.63 billion on advertisements.

The court then summoned the provincial government’s one year record of advertisements to ascertain if pictures of political leaders were published on government ads.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the funds spent on these advertisements are the public’s money. 

On Feb 28, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the ongoing publicity campaigns by the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N's Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for Mandviwalla

PML-N's Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for Mandviwalla

 Updated 2 hours ago
Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

 Updated 13 hours ago
Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

 Updated 20 hours ago
NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM