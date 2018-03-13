Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Power Division minister to assess performance of distribution companies

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari issued direction to assess the performance of distribution companies (DISCOs) and their CEOs in order to eliminate any mismatch in tariff, an official press release said on Tuesday.

The performance of the DISCOs will be assessed on the basis of their success to bridge the gap in the sold and billed units, said the press statement.

A performance review meeting was held today, following which the notification was issued.

Leghari directed the CEOs of all DISCOs to submit quarterly tariff adjustment petitions during March with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

This will also help in reducing the gap in billed and recovered amount by the DISCOs, said the statement.

The federal minister directed the CEOs to ensure replacement of defective meters within seven days after it is has been declared defective, besides clearing the backlog of defective meters in their respective DISCOs by March 31, 2018.

Leghari, also gave instructions to all the chairmen of the Board of Directors to make proper procurement plan for the next fiscal year and get it approved by April 15, 2018.

