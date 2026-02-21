Pakistan, US express resolve to enhance bilateral economic cooperation

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb (second from left) shakes hand with US Commerce Secretary Howard A Lutnick as the two meet at the Department of Commerce in Washington. — X/ @Financegovpk

Aurangzeb-led delegation meets US commerce secretary.

Both sides reaffirm resolve to advance investment in major projects.

US investment interest in mining and minerals also discussed.



WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the United States on Saturday expressed a shared desire to deepen bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

The development came during a meeting between a Pakistani delegation, led by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and US Commerce Secretary Howard A Lutnick at the Department of Commerce in Washington DC.

In a X post, the ministry said that both sides also discussed Washington’s interest in investing in fields of ICT, Mining, and energy.

During the meeting, the finance minister appreciated the role of US Chamber of Commerce in organising the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum on 31st March, 2026 which would be attended by renowned companies from both countries, besides ministerial representation from Pakistan and the USA.

The finance czar expressed the hope that the office of the US commerce secretary would also participate in the same.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to further their engagements on investments in major projects in the coming months,” read the statement.

The resolve came two days after Pakistan and the US formally launched a strategic economic initiative, including collaboration with the US General Services Administration (GSA) regarding the operation, maintenance, renovation, and redevelopment of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.