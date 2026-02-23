 
Gold climbs to three-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Tariff ruling adds another layer of uncertainty to global markets with traders turning to gold, says analyst

Reuters
February 23, 2026

Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. 1 Reuters
  • Spot gold climbs by 1.1% to 5,158.29 per ounce.
  • Spot silver also rises 2.9% to $86.98 per ounce.
  • Rise in rates comes US Supreme Court's tariff ruling.

Gold climbed to a three-week high on Monday as uncertainty stoked by the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs pressured the dollar and pushed investors to the safety of bullion.

Spot gold climbed 1.1% to $5,158.29 per ounce by 0558 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since January 30. US gold futures for April delivery were up 2% at $5,180.40.

"The court's tariff ruling has, aside from earning the ire of the US president, added another layer of uncertainty to global markets, with traders again turning to gold as a defensive play," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, handing the Republican president a stinging defeat in a landmark ruling on Friday with major implications for the global economy.

After the court ruling, Trump said he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on US imports from all countries.

Wall Street futures and the dollar slid in Asia on Monday as murkiness around US tariffs revived the "sell America" trade. 

"Whether gold can claw its way back above $5,400 in the near-term may rest on how long tariff uncertainty lingers and whether the US engages in military action against Iran," Waterer said.

Iran has indicated it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the US in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a US attack.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that underlying US inflation increased more than expected in December, and signs are pointing to a further acceleration in January, which would strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates before June.

Furthermore, spot silver climbed 2.9% to $86.98 per ounce, a more than two-week high, whereas spot platinum edged 0.1% higher to $2,158.55 per ounce, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,745.09.

