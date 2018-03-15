Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira shares thoughts on if she'd be biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for border divide

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan is arguably Pakistan’s biggest celebrity transcending borders with a global fan base.

Last year, the actor made her Bollywood debut alongside India’s biggest star Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees and she's making history as L’Oréal’s first Pakistani ambassador.

But Mahira, herself, doesn’t think she would’ve been the biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for the India-Pakistan divide.

“Truly, I don’t,” she responded when asked if she thinks she would’ve been the biggest star in the Indian film industry if it wasn’t for tensions between the two countries which have led to a ban on Pakistani talent in Bollywood.

“Not that I would’ve been the biggest star,” she added.

“May be I would’ve done another film with Shah Rukh,” Mahira laughed. The actor was in conversation at the opening gala dinner of UK Asian Film Awards 2018 at the Mayfair Hotel in London.

She said her next dream is to make movies and “give happiness a chance.”

The opening gala honoured female heroes that have challenged stereotypes, broken barriers and pushed boundaries to make a difference. Recipients included British actress Amy Jackson, veteran British television, theatre and film actress and activist Jamila Massey, author and campaigner Rahila Gupta, and legendary actress and talk show hostess Simi Garewal.

Mahira was also awarded for her contribution to ‘Film and Activism’.

The superstar’s latest Pakistani film Verna will take centre stage at the film festival and will be screened on March 16.

Earlier, Mahira shared a few snaps of herself on her Instagram page where she was seen heading for a few press interactions. In the photo, the talented looked beautiful in a red-blue striped pyjama suit with a black overcoat.

Pfhhh that sky #nofilterphoto

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't charge for films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't charge for films

Updated 11 hours ago
What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

 Updated 16 hours ago
Donatella Versace says label will stop using fur in products

Donatella Versace says label will stop using fur in products

 Updated 15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt turns 25, shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt turns 25, shares new stills from Raazi

 Updated 18 hours ago
‘Cake’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at London's Leicester Square

‘Cake’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at London's Leicester Square

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
British-Pakistani band brings modern music to English churches

British-Pakistani band brings modern music to English churches

 Updated yesterday
'Tomb Raider' reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander's star power

'Tomb Raider' reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander's star power

 Updated yesterday
'Raees' actor Narendra Jha passes away

'Raees' actor Narendra Jha passes away

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM