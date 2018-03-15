Mahira shares thoughts on if she'd be biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for border divide

Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan is arguably Pakistan’s biggest celebrity transcending borders with a global fan base.

Last year, the actor made her Bollywood debut alongside India’s biggest star Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees and she's making history as L’Oréal’s first Pakistani ambassador.

But Mahira, herself, doesn’t think she would’ve been the biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for the India-Pakistan divide.

“Truly, I don’t,” she responded when asked if she thinks she would’ve been the biggest star in the Indian film industry if it wasn’t for tensions between the two countries which have led to a ban on Pakistani talent in Bollywood.

“Not that I would’ve been the biggest star,” she added.

“May be I would’ve done another film with Shah Rukh,” Mahira laughed. The actor was in conversation at the opening gala dinner of UK Asian Film Awards 2018 at the Mayfair Hotel in London.

She said her next dream is to make movies and “give happiness a chance.”

The opening gala honoured female heroes that have challenged stereotypes, broken barriers and pushed boundaries to make a difference. Recipients included British actress Amy Jackson, veteran British television, theatre and film actress and activist Jamila Massey, author and campaigner Rahila Gupta, and legendary actress and talk show hostess Simi Garewal.

Mahira was also awarded for her contribution to ‘Film and Activism’.

The superstar’s latest Pakistani film Verna will take centre stage at the film festival and will be screened on March 16.

Earlier, Mahira shared a few snaps of herself on her Instagram page where she was seen heading for a few press interactions. In the photo, the talented looked beautiful in a red-blue striped pyjama suit with a black overcoat.

Pfhhh that sky #nofilterphoto A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:38am PDT



